Bihar Man Held For Sharing Sensitive Data With Foreign Handlers

Discover how a man in Bihar was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with suspected foreign handlers via WhatsApp, triggering a multi-agency investigation into potential links with radical groups and neighbouring countries.

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Key Points A man, Shahid Akhtar, was arrested in Purnea, Bihar, on Thursday for allegedly sharing sensitive information.

He is suspected of communicating with handlers in India and abroad through WhatsApp groups.

Akhtar has confessed to connections with handlers abroad, with suspected links to neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) have joined the ongoing investigation.

He was allegedly associated with an Islamic radical group since 2025.

A man was arrested in Bihar's Purnea district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with suspected handlers in India and abroad through WhatsApp groups, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Sensitive Information Sharing

The accused has been identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Kali Prasad Yadav Tola within Madhubani police station limits in the district.

Purnea SSP Shaurya Suman said Akhtar was arrested during a raid conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) with the assistance of local police.

"He has confessed his connection with handlers abroad. It is suspected that the network reportedly had links with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, and handlers in several locations in India," Purnea Sadar SDPO Abhinav Parashar told PTI.

Akhtar had allegedly been associated with an Islamic radical group since 2025 and was involved in suspicious activities, sources said.

According to officials, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) joined the investigation following the arrest.

Central and state agencies are jointly probing the suspected network and examining the digital evidence seized from the accused, they added.