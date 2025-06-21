HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar govt increases old age, widow pension ahead of poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 21, 2025 15:54 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said his government has decided to increase pensions to senior citizens, widows and people with disability by Rs 700 per month.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

The beneficiaries will get increased pensions of Rs 1,100 from July, he said.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs 1,100, instead of Rs 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July," Kumar said on X.

 

The pension amount will be sent to the accounts of all beneficiaries on the 10th day of every month, he said.

"This decision of the government will help beneficiaries and will ensure they spend a dignified life, which is the top priority of the government," Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI.

The total number of beneficiaries for the pension scheme in the state is 1.96 crore, the CM said.

"The elderly people are an important part of society, and their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," the chief minister said.

The decision assumes significance as the state will go to the assembly polls in a few months.

