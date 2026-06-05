Bihar government withdraws Z-plus security for Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi

The Bihar government has significantly downgraded the security cover for prominent RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, along with Tej Pratap, following a comprehensive review of VIP protection in the state.

IMAGE: Former Bihar CMs Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav have been stripped off their Z-plus security. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Bihar government has withdrawn Z-plus security for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Tej Pratap's Y-category security cover has also been removed following the review.

The decision was made after a state-wide review of protection provided to VIPs.

Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi will now receive security cover from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The Y-plus security for Tejashwi Yadav and existing arrangements for Misa Bharti and Rajshree Yadav remain unchanged.

The Bihar government has withdrawn the top-category Z-plus security cover of RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, following a review of the protection provided to VIPs in the state, the officials said. The Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has also been withdrawn.

Changes To VIP Protection In Bihar

According to a notification issued late on June 4, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi will now be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state, an official said.

"The Z-plus security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel equipped with advanced arms," he said. The current security arrangement of the two RJD leaders feature two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car, he said.

The Bihar government has retained the Y-plus security cover provided to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the official said. The notification added that the existing security arrangements for Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav will remain.