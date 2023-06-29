News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar education dept bans jeans, T-shirt at work

Source: PTI
June 29, 2023 12:29 IST
The Bihar government has asked staffers of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.

The director (administration) of the education department, in an order issued on Wednesday, has taken exception to employees coming to offices in T-shirts and jeans.

Image used for representational purpose.

”It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office.

 

”Therefore, all officials and employees should come to education department offices in formal dresses only. No casual dresses, especially jeans and T-shirts, are allowed in the offices of the education department with immediate effect,” says the order which is in the possession of PTI.

Despite repeated attempts, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar could not be reached for his comment on the order.

Notably, the district magistrate of Saran district had, in April, barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices.

They were asked to wear formal dresses and carry identity cards.

The Bihar government had, in 2019, banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks.

The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the government had asked employees of the state secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office. 

Source: PTI
 
