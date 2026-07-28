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Bihar drops charges against NEET protesters, releases detainees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 28, 2026 00:13 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Bihar government has decided to withdraw all cases and release jailed individuals involved in protests related to the NEET paper leak, offering relief to many.

IMAGE: Policemen carry out baton charge on students including AISA supporters during a protest march against the irregularities and examination paper leaks, in Patna, Bihar, July 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bihar government to withdraw all cases against NEET paper leak protesters.
  • Individuals jailed in connection with the protests will be released.
  • The decision covers incidents that occurred before 6 am on July 26.
  • A notification from the state's Home Department confirmed the withdrawal of FIRs and show-cause notices.

The Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases lodged against protesters over the NEET paper leak and release those jailed under various charges.

A notification issued by the state's Home Department in the evening said it was taking back "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26".

 

Persons arrested in this connection will also be released forthwith, it stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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