Bihar drops charges against NEET protesters, releases detainees

The Bihar government has decided to withdraw all cases and release jailed individuals involved in protests related to the NEET paper leak, offering relief to many.
Key Points
- Bihar government to withdraw all cases against NEET paper leak protesters.
- Individuals jailed in connection with the protests will be released.
- The decision covers incidents that occurred before 6 am on July 26.
- A notification from the state's Home Department confirmed the withdrawal of FIRs and show-cause notices.
The Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases lodged against protesters over the NEET paper leak and release those jailed under various charges.
A notification issued by the state's Home Department in the evening said it was taking back "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26".
Persons arrested in this connection will also be released forthwith, it stated.