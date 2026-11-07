Bihar Constable Found Dead In River After Clash With Drug Smugglers

A police constable in Jehanabad, Bihar, was tragically found dead in the Dardha river on Saturday, two days after disappearing during a confrontation with suspected drug smugglers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A police constable, Dhaneshwar, was found dead in the Dardha river in Jehanabad on Saturday.

He went missing two days earlier during a clash with suspected drug smugglers while attempting to arrest a supplier.

His service pistol, mobile phone, ring, and wallet were recovered intact along with his body.

The exact cause and circumstances of his death will be established only after the post-mortem examination.

A police constable was found dead in Dardha river in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Saturday, two days after he went missing during a clash with suspected drug smugglers while attempting to arrest a supplier, officials said.

Investigation Into Constable's Death

The body of the Tiger Mobile constable, identified as Dhaneshwar, was recovered near a Chhath ghat under Kako police station limits.

Jehanabad SP Kota Kiran Kumar said three Tiger Mobile personnel from Jehanabad Town police station had gone to SS College following information that a drug supplier from Belaganj in neighbouring Gayaji district was arriving to deliver a consignment of smack.

A clash broke out between the police personnel and members of the alleged drug trafficking gang when the constables tried to apprehend the supplier, he said.

Two of the three personnel managed to arrest the supplier and take him to the police station, while Dhaneshwar went missing during the confrontation, Kumar added.

The constable's service pistol, mobile phone, ring and wallet were recovered intact along with his body, the SP said.

"The belongings have been seized and a detailed inventory prepared," he added.

The exact cause and circumstances of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination, police said.