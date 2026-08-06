How Bihar Plans To Use AI For Efficient Governance

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is championing the integration of Artificial Intelligence and digital technology among ministers and legislators to drive balanced development and enhance public outreach across the state.

Key Points Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary advocates for ministers and legislators to adopt AI and digital technology for state development and public outreach.

AI is already being used by the Bihar government to reduce project costs by 5-7% and implement welfare programmes like ration card distribution.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of AI for efficient governance, administration, and balanced development across constituencies.

Regular training in AI, computers, and social media is crucial for public representatives to keep pace with technological advancements.

A new website for monitoring Chief Minister's Area Development Scheme projects was launched, further integrating technology into governance.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday urged ministers and legislators to leverage digital technology and Artificial Intelligence for balanced development and better public outreach, highlighting that his government was already using AI in implementing welfare programmes.

AI should be used in preparing estimates for development projects, he said and cited an instance where an estimate prepared by the Building Construction Department was reviewed with Artificial Intelligence, cutting project costs by five to seven per cent. The amount saved can be used for other development works, Choudhary said, addressing AI awareness and Chief Minister's Area Development Scheme orientation programme for Bihar legislators.

He emphasised that failure to adopt AI in this digital era would leave the state behind in the development race.

Enhancing Governance Through AI

"AI and digital technology will enhance the working capacity of Bihar's legislators. These have become indispensable for governance, administration, and development.

"Therefore, all ministers, MLAs, and MLCs should make extensive use of these technologies to establish better communication with the public and ensure balanced development in their constituencies," the chief minister said.

The Bihar government is already using AI in implementing welfare programmes and is in the process of providing ration cards to one crore eligible beneficiaries, he said, adding a digital survey of farmers is also underway in the state.

Technology For Public Service And Monitoring

He advised public representatives to make effective use of technology-based monitoring systems to ensure the successful implementation of development schemes.

Choudhary stressed regular training in AI, computers and social media for ministers, legislators and their associates to keep pace with technological advancements and improve public service.

Weather centres in all Bihar panchayats were providing accurate forecasts, benefiting agriculture and rural development, he highlighted, adding that modern technology could further strengthen democratic institutions in Bihar.

During the programme, the CM launched a website for monitoring projects under the Chief Minister's Area Development Scheme.