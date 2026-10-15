Bihar CM: Lord Ram asked PM, 'When will I get a home?'

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary recently stirred debate by linking Lord Ram's historical dwelling in a tent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's housing schemes and the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, underscoring the BJP's core ideological commitments.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Photograph: @samrat4bjp/X

Key Points Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated on Tuesday that Lord Ram lived in a tent for 400 years, implying a divine request for a home amidst PM Modi's housing initiatives.

Choudhary highlighted that the BJP fought legal battles from lower courts to the Supreme Court, leading to PM Modi providing Lord Ram a home in the form of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in January 2024 marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign to reclaim the disputed religious site.

The chief minister underscored the BJP's 'ideological commitment' through the temple's construction and the scrapping of Article 370.

Choudhary also announced plans for a grand temple at Goddess Sita's birthplace in Bihar, with approval from his predecessor Nitish Kumar, and the Bihar government in July last year approved funds for its development.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said Lord Ram lived in a tent for 400 years, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing pucca houses to around five crore people, the deity had been asking, "When will you give me a home?"

Choudhary, the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader to become chief minister of Bihar, made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a programme organised by the party to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the chief minister can be heard saying, "Building a temple was never on the BJP's agenda."

"But Lord Ram was waiting in a tent for around 400 years. Everybody was getting houses; Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing pucca houses to around 5 crore people, and Lord Ram was also asking when he would give Him a home."

"So we fought legal battles from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Upon getting the blessings of the apex court, PM Modi gave Lord Ram a home in the form of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya," he had told the gathering.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple And Its Significance

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in January 2024 had marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign, mostly under the Hindutva banner, to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya.

A temple-mosque dispute had simmered over the spot where the 16th-century Babri mosque once stood in Ayodhya. Many Hindus believe that the mosque was constructed after the demolition of a temple that existed on the site of Lord Ram's birthplace.

Kar sewaks demolished it on December 6, 1992, triggering communal riots that left hundreds dead. After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court in 2019 ruled in favour of the construction of the temple. It also ordered allotment of a five-acre plot for building a mosque.

BJP's Ideological Commitments And Future Plans

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, the chief minister underscored the BJP's "ideological commitment", as was seen in the construction of the temple and scrapping of Article 370.

Scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code(UCC) have been the BJP's poll plank for decades.

He also said a grand temple would be built at the place in Bihar believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. Approval for its construction has been given by his predecessor Nitish Kumar, said Choudhary.

The Bihar government in July last year approved more than Rs 882 crore for the overall development of "Punaura Dham Janki Mandir", a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of the goddess.