A violent clash over a monetary dispute in Bihar's East Champaran district has resulted in one fatality and nine injuries, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

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Key Points A 50-year-old man was killed and nine others injured in a clash in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, stemmed from a monetary dispute involving Rs 28,000.

Groups attacked each other with sticks, batons, and iron rods, leading to multiple injuries.

Police have arrested four accused so far, and raids are underway to nab others involved in the incident.

A 50-year-old man was killed and nine others injured in a clash between two groups over a monetary dispute in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Violent Confrontation

The incident took place in Poorvi Kanhi Tola village in the Turkauliya police station area of the district on Saturday, they said.

"Two sides clashed over a dispute involving Rs 28,000. The groups attacked each other with sticks, batons and iron rods, leaving 10 people from both sides injured," Turkauliya SHO Ranjit Kumar said.

One of the injured, Kisnath Sahni (50), died while he was being taken to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur for treatment, he said.

Nine injured persons, including Sahni's wife, are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable, he added.

Sahni's son Ranjesh Kumar lodged a police complaint, naming 16 people in connection with the incident, officials said.

Police have arrested four accused so far, and raids are underway to nab the others, they said.