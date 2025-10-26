HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal gets Rs 10-cr ransom call; 1 held

October 26, 2025 19:37 IST

One person was arrested in Bihar's West Champaran district for allegedly making an extortion call to Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal, who was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore and threatened that his son would be killed otherwise, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 29, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Bettiah's SP Shaurya Suman said the case was solved within 24 hours of the complaint being filed.

Jaiswal, the local MP who is a former president of the Bihar BJP, received two calls on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. He filed the police complaint on Saturday, and a case was registered at the Town police station.

 

Suman said a Special Investigating Team was set up to probe the case, and it examined the technical evidence.

"This led us to the owner of the mobile phone from which the call was made. The owner, whom we had caught hold of yesterday, told us that the phone had been stolen three months ago," he said.

"Further investigation led us to one of the accused, Ashok. The phone, as well as the SIM card used to make the call, which they had tried to destroy, have been recovered," he added.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the BNSS, the SP said, adding that a search was underway for others involved in the crime.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
