Bihar Advocate Murdered In Broad Daylight

A shocking daylight murder in Katihar, Bihar, saw advocate Azimuddin Ansari shot dead, prompting a police investigation into the suspected old dispute behind the crime.

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Key Points Advocate Azimuddin Ansari alias Guddu Ansari was shot dead in broad daylight in Katihar, Bihar.

The incident occurred near Patel Chowk as Ansari was going to the Civil Court.

Attackers allegedly stabbed Ansari before shooting him in the temple.

Police are investigating all angles, with family members pointing to an old dispute.

A purported video of the shooting went viral, though its authenticity is unverified.

An advocate was allegedly shot dead in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, police said.

Police Launch Investigation

The incident took place near Kumhar Toli, close to Patel Chowk, around 10.15 am, when Azimuddin Ansari alias Guddu Ansari was on his way to the Katihar Civil Court, they said.

The attackers, who are yet to be identified, allegedly stabbed Ansari when he tried to resist them before shooting him in the temple, SP Parichay Kumar said.

Locals took him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Kumar said a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the crime scene, and police are investigating the case from all angles.

"We are investigating all angles and look forward to solving the case within 24 hours," he said.

A video purportedly showing the shooting went viral on social media. PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

Family members alleged that the murder was linked to an old dispute.

Police have not confirmed any motive, saying the circumstances leading to the killing would be established through the investigation.