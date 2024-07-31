News
Bihar: 5-year-old takes gun to school, shoots student

Bihar: 5-year-old takes gun to school, shoots student

Source: PTI
July 31, 2024 13:19 IST
A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the class 3 student injured, the police said.

The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

 

According to Superintendent of Police Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in class 3. The bullet hit his arm."

"The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital. We are trying to find out how the boy got to lay his hands on the firearm and managed to carry it to the private school, which is situated in Lalpatti area,” Yadav said.

The SP added: "We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians.”

