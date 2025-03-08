HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row

Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2025 18:07 IST

x

Days after cricketer Mohammed Shami was criticised for not observing roza (fast) in the month of Ramzan during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced his support for the bowler asking him to pay no attention to "reactionary bigoted idiots".

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shami, who is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tour, was spotted consuming an energy drink as the match was underway in Dubai on Tuesday.

After the visual of the lead pacer went viral on social media, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said Shami had committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

 

Akhtar, known for openly voicing his opinions, advised the cricketer to ignore all the negativity and praised his performance in the game.

"Shami saheb, don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai.

"It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team (sic)" he wrote in an X post on Friday.

India emerged victorious in Tuesday's match, becoming the first team to qualify for Sunday's final. The Men in Blue will fight it out with New Zealand to claim the Champions Trophy for the third time (2002 and 2013).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
This Ramzan, Hindu, Muslims to fast together in UP town
This Ramzan, Hindu, Muslims to fast together in UP town
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

In a first, all-women crew operates Vande Bharat Express on Women's Day3:04

In a first, all-women crew operates Vande Bharat Express...

'Disappointing', PDP's Iltija Mufti criticises NC's first budget after J& K Assembly Election1:26

'Disappointing', PDP's Iltija Mufti criticises NC's first...

Unstoppable at 61! Nita Ambani inspires women to prioritise fitness and health4:06

Unstoppable at 61! Nita Ambani inspires women to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD