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Home  » News » Big twist: Rajya Sabha nomination of Cong's Meenakshi Natarajan rejected

Big twist: Rajya Sabha nomination of Cong's Meenakshi Natarajan rejected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 19:59 IST

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A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

Cong's Meenakshi Natarajan

IMAGE: Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh has been rejected during scrutiny.
  • A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, who is contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat.
  • The complaint alleged that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.
  • However, Congress's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, claimed that no case had been filed against Natarajan.
  • He said Natarajan had received a show-cause notice from the court, and it was not necessary to mention it in the affidavit.

The upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan being rejected on charges of concealing information about a case in the affidavit.

"Natarajan's nomination has been rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds of hiding information about a case," an MP Assembly official told PTI.

 

A complaint was submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kewat, told reporters that a criminal case is pending against Natarajan in a Telangana court and is not mentioned in the affidavit.

He said the Returning Officer has rejected her nomination on this basis.

"This information has been deliberately concealed. According to Supreme Court guidelines, you are required to provide this information in the affidavit. Kewat had filed an objection to Natarajan's candidacy under this same provision," he added.

He claimed several other deficiencies were found in the nomination.

Cong Defends Natarajan

Congress's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, claimed that no case had been filed against Natarajan and that the BJP is bringing up such cases to harass her.

He said Natarajan had received a show-cause notice from the court, and it was not necessary to mention it in the affidavit.

He said the Election Commission's instructions are clear that information must be provided in the nomination when a case is filed, not upon receiving a notice.

"Technically, Natarajan's nomination cannot be rejected," Chaudhary added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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