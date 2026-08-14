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Big relief for Vijay govt as SC clears jobs for Karur victims' kin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 14, 2026 12:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has stayed a Madras high court order that had quashed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide compassionate government jobs to relatives of victims from last year's Karur stampede.

C Joseph Vijay

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hands over an appointment order to a legal heir of an individual who died in a stampede at Karur. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS/X

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order regarding government jobs.
  • The jobs were intended for relatives of victims from a stampede in Karur last year.
  • Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order to provide these jobs was initially quashed by the Madras High Court.
  • The Madras High Court had expressed concerns about opening 'floodgates of similar demands'.
  • The Supreme Court questioned the PIL petitioner's challenge to the government's policy on compassionate grounds.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras high court which quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.

"Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter?" the bench told the PIL petitioner who had challenged state government order.

 

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Stance

In a setback to the TVK government, the Madras high court on July 27 had quashed Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year, observing that it will open floodgates of similar demands.

A division bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel of the high court had held that it was not appropriate to overlook the needs of many who are waiting to get compassionate appointments in government departments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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