'Big Khela': BJP MLA says Mamata govt won't survive after Dec

Stating that there will be a 'big khela' in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday claimed that the Trinamool Congress-led state government would not survive after December this year.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Ashok Majumder/ANI Photo

The leader further claimed that over 30 MLAs of the ruling TMC are in touch with the BJP and that the Mamata Banerjee-led government's 'existence is at stake'.

"There will be a khela here in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their government will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake," Paul told ANI.

The BJP leader also claimed that West Bengal is moving towards a 'financial emergency' while accusing Mamata of running a 'bankrupt government'.

"We will not tell the strategy, but something will happen. Our leadership is repeatedly claiming that there will be a big khela in December. We are moving towards a financial emergency. It is a bankrupt government. They do not have money. How would they work? 50 per cent of those running the state are in jail. The rest 50 per cent will also go to jail. Who will run the government?" she said.

The BJP leader's remarks come weeks after the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed in September that Mamata would be arrested and that over 40 TMC leaders were in touch with the BJP.

He had further gone on to claim that the TMC government will fall in December.

"Mamata Banerjee may be arrested by December. 41 TMC people's names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December," Majumdar had claimed.

Similar claims were also made by BJP leader and film star Mithun Chakraborty who had claimed to be in touch with TMC MLAs.

"I am in touch with 21 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's party, I said this earlier and again, I stand by my point. I request you just wait for the time," added Mithun Chakraborty.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that the ruling TMC won't last even for the next six months in the state.

His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a 'new and reformed TMC' come in the next six months.

"Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari had said in Purba Medinipur.