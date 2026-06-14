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Home  » News » Lakhimpur Kheri Man Dies In Suspected Big Cat Attack

Lakhimpur Kheri Man Dies In Suspected Big Cat Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 19:16 IST

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A tragic big cat attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the life of a 60-year-old farmer, prompting an investigation by forest officials into the identity of the predatory animal.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected big cat attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, identified as Ramdin, was attacked while working in his field in Ramnagar Kalan village.
  • Forest officials are investigating the incident, with uncertainty remaining whether the animal was a leopard or a tiger.
  • Further action by authorities is pending the post-mortem examination report.

A 60-year-old man was killed on Sunday in a suspected big cat attack while working in his field in Lakhimpur Kheri, a forest official said.

The deceased was identified as Ramdin, a resident of Ramnagar Kalan village under the Bhira police station area, Deputy Director (Dudhwa buffer zone) Kirti Chaudhary said. Chaudhary added that it was yet to be determined whether the animal involved in the attack was a leopard or a tiger.

 

Following information about the incident, the range officer was rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination report is received, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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