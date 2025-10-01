Bidding For Rs 10,000 Banknote Crosses Rs 18 Lakh

Rashtrapati Bhavan has introduced a new initiative, the E-Upahaar auction, to monetise valuable assets for a social cause, in alignment with a broader governmental policy, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of auctioning gifts received by dignitaries to fund welfare programmes.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Crucially, the proceeds from this specific presidential auction are earmarked for causes benefiting women and children.

The auction period, originally slated to close earlier, has been extended until October 15 to encourage greater public participation and higher bids. Presents from foreign dignitaries are deliberately kept out of this specific auction, according to the Press Information Bureau.

The e-auction features approximately 250 unique gifts and mementos received by five former Presidents and the current President: A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee, Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu.

The collection is categorised into groups such as Traditional Art and Painting, Divine Art, Models, and Mementoes, with base prices reflecting a wide range of artistry and value.

Bids start as low as around ₹4,300 for items like Angavastram and headgear, while a silver statue of Rani Chennamma of Kittur, a gift to President Murmu, is valued at about ₹4 lakh.

Among all the items being auctioned, two Rs 10,000 banknotes have generated tremendous interest.

One of them was received by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. Originally reintroduced in 1954 and discontinued in 1978, the note features the number 10000 at the top left and TEN THOUSAND RUPEES printed in both English and Hindi. The Ashoka Pillar emblem appears at the center, above the word BOMBAY, indicating the issuing office. The note also carries the signature of then RBI governor B Rama Rau. As of Wednesday morning the bid had reached Rs 1,841,000.

The second banknote, presented to President Mukherjee in 2015, is a rare Rs 10,000 note featuring King George VI and was released in 1935. It was reissued in 1950 with the Ashoka Pillar post independence. Brown and green in tone, it bears the word SPECIMEN and a serial number of 000000.

Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the note includes the promise to pay the bearer Rs 10,000. Its bid had reached Rs 1,000,100 on Wednesday morning.

You can view the collection and participate in the auction online by visiting the E-Upahaar site here.