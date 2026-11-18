Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BIAL) has significantly upgraded its Aircraft Recovery Training School with the introduction of 'Phoenix', a repurposed Boeing 737-200, offering advanced practical training to the global aviation industry.

Key Points Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BIAL) has introduced 'Phoenix', a repurposed Boeing 737-200, for its Aircraft Recovery Training School on Wednesday.

This addition significantly expands the airport's practical training capabilities for disabled aircraft recovery using a full-scale aircraft and specialised equipment.

The training school, initially for in-house expertise, is now extending its programmes to the global aviation industry.

The aircraft, formerly non-operational at Kolkata airport, underwent a complex 45-day logistical operation to be dismantled, moved, and reassembled in Bengaluru.

BIAL COO Girish Nair highlighted the importance of sustained investment in specialised capabilities for a resilient aviation ecosystem in India and the region.

BIAL, operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, on Wednesday unveiled 'Phoenix', a full-scale Boeing 737-200 repurposed for its Aircraft Recovery Training School, officials said.

Enhancing Aviation Training Capabilities

The addition expands the airport's existing recovery training infrastructure and will allow practical training in disabled aircraft recovery using a full-scale aircraft alongside specialised equipment, they said.

BIAL said in a statement that the school, initially set up to build in-house expertise, was now opening its programmes to the global aviation industry, extending the capabilities developed at the airport to a wider network of aviation stakeholders.

The aircraft, formerly known as "Baby Boeing", had remained non-operational at Kolkata airport before Bangalore International Airport Limited acquired it and renamed it Phoenix, the statement said.

Its transfer to Bengaluru was a complex 45-day logistical operation in which the aircraft was dismantled and moved on four specialised trailers after detailed route assessments, it said. It was then reassembled at the airport to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards, retaining its engines, avionics and cockpit.

BIAL Chief Operating Officer Girish Nair said, "Operational resilience will be fundamental to sustaining the scale, efficiency and reliability of the aviation ecosystem. Preparedness must go beyond responding to disruptions and be built into the way airports plan, operate and evolve."

"Sustained investment in specialised capabilities, continuous learning and greater collaboration across the industry will be essential to strengthening operational readiness and building a more resilient aviation ecosystem in India and the region," he added.