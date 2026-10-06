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Police Seize Items From Mother Of Bhubaneswar Rape Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 19:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Bhubaneswar have made significant progress in a recent rape case, seizing a toy gun and multiple mobile phones from the accused's mother, shedding light on the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Bhubaneswar police seized a toy gun and six mobile phones from the mother of a man accused of rape.
  • The accused, Santosh alias Sreedhar Panda, allegedly used the toy gun to threaten a 26-year-old woman during the assault.
  • Panda was arrested after sustaining injuries during a police encounter on October 3.
  • The seized items were recovered after the accused had left them with his mother at a relative's house in Jagatsinghpur district.
  • Further investigation into the alleged rape case is currently underway by Nayapalli police.

Police have seized a toy gun, six mobile phones and other articles from the mother of the accused man, who was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigation Uncovers Key Evidence

The accused, identified as Santosh alias Sreedhar Panda (24), allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman by threatening her with the toy gun while wearing a mask at her rented flat here on the night of September 30.

 

The accused was arrested after sustaining injury in police firing when the investigating officers attempted to arrest him on October 3, said police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that after committing the alleged rape, the accused had left his mother and some belongings at the house of a distant relative in Jagatsinghpur district, said a police officer.

The distant relative, along with the accused person's mother, appeared before Nayapalli police on Monday and produced articles kept by the accused in his bag, he said.

Apart from the toy gun, the police have seized a T-shirt, a towel, and six mobile phones, he said, adding that further investigation is going on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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