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Odisha Police Bust Family-Run Truck Theft Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 13:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bhubaneswar Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated family-operated truck theft racket, leading to the arrest of two brothers involved in fraudulently acquiring and reselling vehicles across multiple districts.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Bhubaneswar Police busted a family-run truck theft racket on Sunday, arresting two brothers.
  • The accused, Manoj Mohapatra and Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, are sons of Niranjan Mohapatra, also implicated in the case.
  • The family allegedly acquired vehicles on rental or contractual bases and then sold them elsewhere, defaulting on EMI payments.
  • A private organisation's truck was handed over to the accused in July this year, leading to financial burden due to unpaid EMIs.
  • The organised gang operates across multiple districts including Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Boudh, and Bhadrak, frequently changing locations.

Police busted an alleged truck theft racket run by a family with the arrest of two brothers here, officials said on Sunday.

Family-Run Theft Racket Uncovered

During the investigation of a truck theft case, Mancheswar Police arrested the two brothers, identified as Manoj Mohapatra and Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, sons of Niranjan Mohapatra, who is also an accused person in the case, the police officer said.

 

According to police, the family acquired vehicles on rental or contractual basis and sold them elsewhere, causing financial losses to the vehicle owners.

Biswaranjan Patra, a representative of a private organisation, handed over a truck to the accused persons under a contractual agreement in July this year, a police officer said.

However, they subsequently failed to pay any EMIs, placing a financial burden on the complainant, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Niranjan's entire family operates an organised gang. They acquired vehicles from various individuals under agreements, sold them elsewhere, and remained absconding without paying the EMIs, the officer said.

The gang has a network in multiple districts including Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Boudh, and Bhadrak-and frequently changes its location to evade arrest, he stated.

They have been produced in court with a request for a 15-day remand. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway to nab other members involved in the racket, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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