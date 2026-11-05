Police Unravel Bhubaneswar Murder Plot After Man Shot Dead

Police in Bhubaneswar have arrested eight individuals, including the prime suspect, in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man, Tapan Nayak, uncovering a complex cover-up attempt.

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Key Points A 21-year-old man, Tapan Nayak, was shot dead in Bhubaneswar.

Eight individuals, including prime accused Bishnuprasad Samanataraya alias Pikun, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Initial reports of the shooting at a flyover at midnight on Wednesday were debunked by CCTV footage, revealing a cover-up attempt.

The actual shooting occurred during a party in the Sishupalgarh area on Wednesday night, where Pikun allegedly fired a pistol at Tapan.

Police have seized a 7.65 mm pistol, ammunition, and the scooter used by the accused.

A 21-year-old man has been shot dead in Bhubaneswar, with police suspecting that a business rivalry could be the reason behind the killing.

Eight people, including prime accused Bishnuprasad Samanataraya alias Pikun, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Investigation Uncovers Cover-Up Attempt

During preliminary investigation, the police learned that Tapan Nayak alias Tapu and two others were riding a two-wheeler when some armed assailants intercepted them at a flyover near Mausima Square in the old town area at midnight on Wednesday and opened fire at them.

"Tapan sustained a bullet injury and was taken to Capital Hospital, from where he was referred to a private facility. He died during treatment at the private hospital," said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravana Vivek M.

"During further investigation and examination of CCTV footage near the flyover, we found that no one had intercepted the three scooter riders on the flyover. So, we have detained the victim's associates," said Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the firing incident took place in the Sishupalgarh area under Dhauli police station limits and to cover up the incident, the accused persons hatched the plan to take him to the hospital, he said.

Party Shooting Leads To Fatal Incident

The deceased and the accused persons were having a party in the Sishupalgarh area on Wednesday night. During the party, some people were consuming alcohol, and one of them produced a parcel containing a pistol that they had procured from someone, Singh said.

"One after another was checking the pistol, and when it came into Pikun's hands, he opened fire at Tapan. Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the crime," the police commissioner told media persons.

After committing the murder, Pikun and his friend took Tapan to the hospital on the scooter and hatched a plan to evade arrest, the police said.

The police have seized one 7.65 mm pistol, one live round of ammunition, an empty cartridge and the scooter from the accused persons.