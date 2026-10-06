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POCSO Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence For Child Rape In Bhubaneswar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 21:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A POCSO court in Bhubaneswar has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous rape of an eight-year-old girl, underscoring India's commitment to protecting children.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Bhubaneswar POCSO court sentenced Dillip Bhoi to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for child rape.
  • The convict, 24-year-old Bhoi, lured an eight-year-old girl with biscuits before the assault.
  • The court imposed a Rs 20,000 fine and mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation for the survivor.
  • The case was registered under the POCSO Act after the girl informed her teacher and parents.
  • The verdict highlights strict legal action against perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

A POCSO court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl near her school in July last year, a government counsel said.

The court of ad hoc additional sessions judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, 24-year-old Dillip Bhoi. Failure to pay the amount would attract another six months in prison.

 

The court also asked the Khurda District Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the girl.

Details Of The Heinous Crime

According to the prosecution, Bhoi lured the survivor with biscuits while she was in her school, and took her to a nearby under-construction building where he raped her.

The convict also threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Justice Served And Legal Action

When the survivor informed her school teacher about the incident, the educator informed her parents, and her father filed a complaint with Airfield police station, the prosecution said.

Police registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act, arrested Bhoi and produced him before the court.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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