Bhopal Man Stabbed To Death Over Diwali Firecracker Dispute

A tragic Diwali night in Bhopal saw a 25-year-old man stabbed to death and his mother seriously injured over a firecracker dispute, prompting a police investigation and family protests.

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Key Points A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Diwali night in Bhopal following a dispute over firecrackers.

His mother sustained serious injuries after being stabbed three times when she intervened.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Ibrahimganj area, with police detaining suspects and registering a murder case.

Family members alleged police arrived late and staged a protest early Monday morning demanding strict action.

A dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal led to a 25-year-old man getting stabbed to death by a group and his mother sustaining serious injuries, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Ibrahimganj area under Hanumanganj police station limits, he added.

Investigation Underway

"Initial investigations have revealed a dispute over bursting firecrackers. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence from the area. A murder case was registered and some suspects have been detained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Ayush Gupta told PTI Video Service.

The family of the deceased claimed two persons, Aman Raikwar and Prem, who live in the neighbourhood, were bursting firecrackers near the drain in front of their house, leading to dirty water and mud from the drain to fall on the wall.

Family Alleges Delayed Response

When Aniket's mother, Sunita Khatik, asked them to burst firecrackers some distance away from the house, she was abused, triggering a dispute.

"Sunita was stabbed three times, while Aniket, who intervened to protect his mother, was also attacked with a knife, receiving two stab wounds to his thigh and waist. The two were admitted to a hospital, where Aniket died early Monday morning," the official said.

Family members alleged they called the police several times, but personnel arrived at the scene after about 45 minutes.

In protest, the family members staged a protest by placing the body and demanding strict action against the accused.

Gupta dismissed the allegations. No one would be spared, and strict action will be taken, he added.