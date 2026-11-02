Suspected Murder-Suicide Rocks Bhopal Family

A shocking incident in Bhopal saw four family members found dead with slit throats on Monday, with police suspecting a male relative committed the murders before taking his own life.

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Key Points Four family members were discovered with their throats slit at their home in Bhopal on Monday.

The victims include a 50-year-old mother, a 29-year-old wife, and two children aged 10 and 6.

Police suspect Narendra Sahu, a 35-year-old kin, killed them before dying by suicide on a railway track.

The incident occurred under Chhola Mandir police station limits, with the suspected killer's body found under Sukhi Sewania police station area.

Forensic teams are examining the crime scene, and bodies are being sent for post mortem.

Four members of a family were found with their throats slit at their home in Malikhedi area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday, while their kin, suspected to have killed them, was found dead on a railway track, a police official said.

Bhopal Police Investigate Tragic Family Deaths

The official said it is suspected that Narendra Sahu (35) killed his mother Saraswati (50), daughter Kirti (10), wife Somlata (29) and son Kush (6) in their house under Chhola Mandir police station limits with a sharp-edged weapon before jumping in front of a train under Sukhi Sewania police station area.

Bhopal Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Adarshkanth Shukla, who was present at the crime scene, told PTI that the throats of all four victims had been slit. He added that police were notified about the incident around 12:30 pm.

A forensic team was examining the crime scene, after which the bodies would be sent for post mortem, the DCP said.

Sukhi Sewania police station house officer Arun Sharma told PTI that the body of Narendra Sahu is being sent for post mortem after completion of formalities.