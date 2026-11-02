Financial Distress Suspected In Bhopal Family Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident in Bhopal sees a 35-year-old chef allegedly murder his entire family and then commit suicide, with police pointing to a significant debt of Rs 40 lakh as the suspected motive behind the horrific act.

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Key Points A 35-year-old chef in Bhopal allegedly killed his mother, wife, and two children on Monday.

The chef, Narendra Sahu, then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Police suspect financial distress as the motive, as Sahu was under a debt of Rs 40 lakh.

A knife and hammer were recovered from the house and sent for forensic examination.

A case of four murders and a suicide has been registered, with further probe underway.

A 35-year-old chef, who was under a debt of Rs 40 lakh, allegedly slit the throats of his mother, wife and two children at their rented house in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday, police said.

Investigation Into Tragic Family Deaths

Narendra Sahu allegedly killed his mother Saraswati (50), wife Somlata (29), daughter Kirti (10) and son Kush (6) with a sharp-edged weapon at their home in Malikhedi under Chhola Mandir police station limits.

He later jumped in front of a train in the area under Sukhi Sewania police station limits, an official said. His head was severed, the official added.

"A knife and a hammer were recovered from the house. Both items will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used in the killings. A probe has found Sahu had a debt of Rs 40 lakh," Bhopal Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police Adarshkanth Shukla said.

His friends and acquaintances have told police about his debt situation even after selling his house recently. Financial distress is suspected to have led to the killings and suicide, the DCP said.

A case of four murders and a suicide has been registered and further probe is underway, Shukla added.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after a forensic team inspected the crime scene, police said.