Authorities in Gurugram are investigating the tragic death of a 52-year-old Bhondsi Jail warden, Lal Singh, who was found dead by suicide in his official quarters.

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Key Points A 52-year-old warden, Lal Singh, was found dead by suicide in his quarters at Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram on Saturday evening.

Singh had not reported for duty for the past two days and was discovered by his roommate returning from leave.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and police are investigating the exact cause of death.

Jail officials revealed that a complaint had been filed against Singh some time ago, leading to his removal from active field duty.

A 52-year-old warden posted at Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his quarters on the jail premises, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Warden's Death

The deceased was identified as Lal Singh, a native of Haryana's Sirsa district, who had been serving as a warden at the jail for the past seven years, they said.

Singh shared the quarters with another warden, who had gone on leave three days ago. Singh himself had not reported for duty for the past two days, police said.

The incident came to light late on Saturday evening when the other warden returned from leave and found the room locked from inside. After repeated calls went unanswered, other jail staff members were alerted and the door was forced open.

Singh was found hanging inside the room, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The jail administration informed the Bhondsi police station about the incident. Police reached the spot and took custody of the body, they said.

Jail officials said a complaint had been filed against Singh some time ago in connection with an unspecified matter. He was subsequently removed from active field duty but had been performing his duties properly since then.

The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, police said.