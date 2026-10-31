How A 70-Year-Old Lost Rs 1.29 Crore In A Fake Share Trading App Scam

A 70-year-old Bhiwandi resident was defrauded of Rs 1.29 crore in a sophisticated cyber scam involving a fake share trading app and a WhatsApp group promising lucrative investment returns.

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Key Points A 70-year-old man from Bhiwandi was cheated of Rs 1.29 crore by cyber criminals promising high profits on share investments.

The victim was lured via a WhatsApp group and persuaded to download a fake online trading application named 'FINSOL' between July 10 and October 30 this year.

He transferred over Rs 1.29 crore but was asked to deposit a further Rs 20 lakh when he attempted to withdraw his accumulated funds.

A case has been registered at the Cyber police station in Thane against beneficiary bank account holders, app creators, WhatsApp group administrators, advertisers, and financial service providers.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

A 70-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district was cheated of Rs 1.29 crore by cyber criminals who promised high profits on share investments, a police official said on Saturday.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The man was cheated after being added to a Whatsapp group called 'Finsol-Wings of Education Campaign 108 o A5 Vision Circle' between July 10 and October 30 this year and then persuaded to download an online trading application named 'FINSOL', the official said.

"Lured by the promise of lucrative returns, the senior citizen transferred Rs 1,29,96,593 from various bank accounts into the platform. However, when he tried to withdraw accumulated funds, he was asked to deposit a further Rs 20 lakh. He lodged a complaint after failing to get his money back," the official said.

A case was registered on his complaint at the Cyber police station in Thane against the beneficiary bank account holders, the creators of the FINSOL online trading app, the administrators of the Whatsapp group, as well as advertisers and financial service providers, he said.

The accused named in the FIR include Ananya Kulkarni, Gul Tekchandani, and multiple WhatsApp group administrators operating through various mobile numbers, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said.