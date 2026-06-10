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How Bhiwandi Civic Official Was Caught In Bribery Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 11:08 IST

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a senior Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation official, Surendra Bhaskar Bhoir, for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe to overlook unauthorised construction, highlighting ongoing efforts against civic corruption in Maharashtra.

Key Points

  • Surendra Bhaskar Bhoir, a senior official and assistant municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, was arrested by the ACB.
  • He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to overlook an unauthorised construction.
  • The official had initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from a construction site supervisor to prevent demolition or penal action.
  • The supervisor lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB unit after negotiations for the bribe amount.
  • Bhoir was booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act following the trap.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a senior official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to overlook an unauthorised construction, the ACB said on Wednesday.

Bhiwandi Official Caught Red-Handed In Bribery Trap

The accused, identified as Surendra Bhaskar Bhoir, worked as a surveyor-cum-building inspector and held the additional charge of assistant municipal commissioner, it said.

 

He had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a construction site's supervisor to spare the building from demolition or penal action over alleged irregularities. After negotiations, the accused official agreed to accept the bribe in instalments, Thane ACB Inspector Sachin More said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the supervisor lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB unit on Tuesday. The anti-graft team laid a trap at a civic ward office in Padma Nagar on Tuesday evening and caught Bhoir red-handed while accepting Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant inside a private car parked behind the ward office premises, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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