Rajasthan Police Arrest Man In Forced Conversion, Blackmail Case

Rajasthan Police have arrested a man in Bhilwara on serious charges of forced religious conversion, sexual assault, blackmail, and financial exploitation, sparking a wider investigation into the alleged crimes.

Key Points Shahid Mansuri was arrested in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on charges including forced religious conversion, sexual assault, and blackmail.

The 35-year-old complainant alleged Mansuri befriended her, sexually assaulted her, and used objectionable videos to blackmail her.

She also accused him of forcing her religious conversion and marriage in Delhi, and along with his family, extorting money and valuables.

Police are investigating the financial transactions, property documents, and potential involvement of other individuals and a wider network.

A man accused of forced religious conversion, sexual assault, blackmail and financial exploitation of a 35-year-old woman was arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman alleged in her complaint that the accused, Shahid Mansuri, befriended her on the pretext of offering a job and later sexually assaulted her at a resort in the city. She further alleged that objectionable videos and photographs were recorded and used to blackmail her.

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The complainant has also accused the man of taking her to Delhi, where he allegedly forced her to undergo religious conversion and solemnised a marriage against her will. She claimed that she was subjected to repeated harassment and intimidation.

The woman further alleged that the accused and his family members forcibly obtained money from her through bank transfers and valuables, and also coerced her into taking a loan. She has accused multiple members of Mansuri's family of physical and mental harassment.

Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana said an investigation was initiated after a case was filed, in which, prima facie, evidence of exploitation and financial transactions emerged. "On verification of the allegations, the accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway to ascertain whether other persons are involved and to examine the financial transactions mentioned by the complainant," Rana said.

He added that police are also probing the allegations related to religious conversion and possible involvement of a wider network, if any. "All aspects, including financial dealings, property-related documents and the role of other accused persons, are being examined," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Rana said.