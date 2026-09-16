Bharat Forge And Pratt & Whitney Canada Partner For India's HALE UAV Development

A significant collaboration between India's Bharat Forge and US defence giant Pratt & Whitney Canada is set to accelerate the development of India's indigenous high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicles, bolstering national defence capabilities.

Photograph: Courtesy, Bharat Forge/Twitter

Key Points Indian firm Bharat Forge and US-based Pratt & Whitney Canada are collaborating on India's HALE UAV programme.

The partnership focuses on integrating advanced turboprop engines into a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed unmanned aerial vehicle.

This initiative significantly supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, leveraging its engineering and manufacturing expertise.

The collaboration aims to enhance India's strategic self-reliance and defence preparedness in advanced aerial surveillance.

An Indian firm and an American defence major announced that they will work together to support the development of India's high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle.

In a statement, Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada said they will evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a HALE unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), being designed and developed under a programme by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Strategic Partnership for Indigenous Defence

Pratt & Whitney is a business of US-based RTX. The collaboration supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. HALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities," the statement said.

Boosting India's Self-Reliance in Aerospace

"Bharat Forge Aerospace business is proud to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney Canada to advance India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities," Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., was quoted as saying in the statement.

"By combining Pratt & Whitney's globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge's engineering and systems integration expertise, we aim to support development of a world-class HALE platform that strengthens India's strategic self-reliance and defense preparedness," he said.

This collaboration with Bharat Forge reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's aerospace and defence ambitions, said Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head, Pratt & Whitney. "Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, which is exactly what's needed for India's HALE programme," he said.