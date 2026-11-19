The Supreme Court of India has critically assessed the nation's sanitation performance, highlighting the urgent need for robust implementation of Solid Waste Management rules to address the growing environmental and public health challenges.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Supreme Court has flagged concerns over the non-implementation of Solid Waste Management rules, stating India is a rich country with poor sanitation performance.

The court noted that despite laws and rules, the performance of SWM Rules, 2016 and 2026, falls short of objectives.

The Supreme Court Monitoring Committee (SCMC) is issuing continuing mandamus to local bodies to ensure compliance.

District collectors are tasked with reinventing strategies and assisting chief secretaries and SCMC in implementing SWM rules, 2026.

The court identified deficiencies, including a lack of focus on unorganised sectors and insufficient details on public-private participation and CSR initiatives.

Flagging concerns over non-implementation of Solid Waste Management rules, the Supreme Court has said India is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance.

Hearing appeals arising from orders of the National Green Tribunal concerning compliance with environmental norms by municipal corporations under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, a bench of justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria acknowledged that the first two phases, ie, kickstarting and putting in place the administrative mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the SWM Rules, 2026, are in place.

Supreme Court's Concerns On Sanitation

"The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders," the bench said in its November 17 order.

The top court said there is a need to emphasise that poor sanitation and solid waste management affect the outlook of the society and country and there are instances where similar economies, within India and outside India, have succeeded in their sanitation and hygiene objectives.

"Our existing resources make it possible, albeit through unwavering implementation by the statutory enforcing authorities and adherence by the citizens," it said, adding that the court after reviewing all the reports filed by the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee (SCMC), observes that each organ of the State has spun on its own wheel.

"The cogs (citizens) that connect them must work towards the objective for realising good results," the bench said, adding that the Constitution embodies separation of powers, as basic structure and the Parliament on its turn enacted the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the executive has framed the SWM Rules, 2026.

It underlined that despite the law and the rules in existence, the performance of the SWM Rules, 2016 and 2026, falls short of the objective set by Parliament.

Role Of SCMC And District Collectors

"Therefore, this court, as a repository of the constitutional right to a pollution-free environment, through SCMC, has taken the arduous task of issuing continuing mandamus to the local bodies. This effort of the Supreme Court through the SCMC is not the fifth wheel trying to drive the other four wheels. As already noted in our earlier orders, it is now or never. The SCMC's efforts will sunset into self-regulation by the contributors," it said.

The bench said the court acknowledges the magnitude of the problem and the efforts required to address and repose trust in SCMC and the district collectors across the country.

"The court, with personal experience of the perfect and punctilious performance of two or three district collectors in the States where such rules were executed through district collectors, has relied only on the district collectors to achieve the objective of the court and the rules," it said.

It said the present order is not an inspirational quote to the district collectors but a reminder of the apex court's expectations in them and their capacity, inasmuch as failure in the ongoing affairs will make the situation worse and remediless.

"Therefore, the district collectors reinvent the needed strategies as per local requirements and, in a dynamic way, assist the chief secretaries and SCMC in implementing SWM rules, 2026, the court orders," it emphasised.

Identified Deficiencies And Future Directions

Pointing out some deficiencies in the approach, the top court said that on August 18, the court has noted that the unorganised residential, commercial and business sectors form a major part of the problem.

"The report is silent on the notices served and on additional areas identified that warrant temporary disconnection of water/electricity for due compliance with the SWM Rules, 2026," it pointed out, adding that the public-private participation, an idea floated to reduce the stress on financial resources, is not spelt out.

It said that the necessary statutory framework for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to augment infrastructure needs is not adverted to in the report of SCMC.

The bench said the industries cannot be heard to say that the pollution is generated at one place and the CSR contribution is made elsewhere.

Pointing out several other flaws and issuing a slew of additional directions for compliance, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 12.

Background Of The Case And Nationwide Scope

On August 18, the top court issued a slew of directions for its management and disposal, saying the infrastructure for the purpose needs to be scaled up to meet the standards of the SWM Rules, 2026.

The top court had said it is regrettable that across society, the general feeling is "I am entitled to generate but not to cooperate and control the impact of solid waste management at the threshold".

Before the apex court, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation had challenged the proceedings relating to its obligations in handling municipal solid waste.

Looking at the enormity of the problem, the top court later expanded the scope nationwide and flagged the absence of a sense of compliance with the SMW rules.

It had said the SCMC was constituted pursuant to the apex court's earlier direction and it includes several secretaries of the Union government and the secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The bench directed the district collectors to identify all bulk waste generators in their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with local bodies.