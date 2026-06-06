NIA Remands Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Bomb Blast Probe

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla has been remanded to 14 days of NIA custody as the 'key conspirator' in the deadly Bhangar bomb blast case, raising questions about political involvement in serious crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla has been remanded to 14 days of NIA custody in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified Molla as the 'key conspirator', alleging he directed other accused and instructed the destruction of evidence.

The blast, which occurred on March 19 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several others.

NIA sought Molla's custody, arguing his influence could affect the ongoing investigation, while his counsel cited his Z-plus security in opposing the plea.

The court has permitted forensic examination of Molla's mobile phone and pen drive, along with electronic devices recovered from other accused.

A special NIA court on Saturday remanded former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla to 14 days of custody of the probe agency in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case, an official said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified Molla in the court as the "key conspirator" behind the blast on March 19 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others. The court directed that Molla, a former MLA from Canning Purba, remain in the custody of the NIA till June 19, he said. It also allowed the agency's plea for forensic examination of a mobile phone and a pen drive recovered from Molla following his arrest on Friday night, the official said.

NIA Investigation And Key Allegations

"Saokat Molla is a key suspect and the principal conspirator in the case. Our investigation has revealed that he was directing other accused persons involved in the incident. We have also gathered evidence suggesting that instructions were issued to destroy evidence after the blast," the official told PTI. The NIA informed the court that four persons have been arrested in the case so far. The court also permitted forensic examination of electronic devices recovered from the other accused.

Seeking his custody, the NIA counsel argued that Molla was an influential political leader whose release on bail could affect the ongoing investigation. "The accused holds considerable influence in the area and there is a possibility of witnesses or evidence being influenced if he is released at this stage," the senior NIA official said.

Custody Battle And Defence Claims

Opposing the agency's plea, Mollah's counsel sought bail, contending that his client could not have been involved in such activities while being under Z-plus security cover. The blast had occurred in the Bamunia area of Chaltaberia in Bhangar during the manufacturing of a crude bomb.

As part of the probe, multiple NIA teams conducted searches in Bhangar on Thursday and raided Molla's residence, party office and several other locations. The former legislator was not present during the raids and was arrested on Friday. Molla's family has claimed that he surrendered before the agency.