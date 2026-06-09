CM Mann Asserts Punjabis Rejected Traditional Parties In 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann firmly declared that the state's electorate, having rejected traditional political parties in 2022, will not allow their resurgence, while also criticising the BJP-Akali Dal alliance and the Congress's internal divisions.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the state's people rejected traditional parties in 2022 and will not permit their return.

Mann criticised the proposed Akali Dal-BJP alliance, stating it lacks ideology and concern for public welfare, urging leaders to explain their stance.

He accused the BJP of an "anti-Punjab" mindset and discriminatory treatment, while slamming Akali Dal for sacrilege incidents and drug menace during its rule.

The Chief Minister highlighted that traditional parties exploit people through communal divisions and have no agenda beyond looting state resources.

Mann also targeted the Congress, citing internal rivalries and a lack of vision, claiming the party is only focused on gaining power.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asserted that the people of the state rejected traditional parties in 2022 and will not allow them to return. He was addressing a 'lok milni' (public interaction) with the residents of Shamaspur village in the Amloh constituency. Mann accused the BJP of misuse of central agencies and also slammed the Congress, claiming it was racked with internal rivalries and individual ambitions. He asserted that Punjabis in 2022 chose an honest government and would not allow a return to the politics of loot, deception and vested interests.

Mann Slams BJP-Akali Dal Alliance

On the issue of alliance between the Akali Dal and BJP, Mann said, "The Akali Dal-BJP alliance will prove fatal for both parties because it will not be based on any ideology or concern for public welfare." He said the leaders of both parties have spent years attacking each other and spewing venom. "They must now explain to the people with what face they will seek public support. Punjabis will not be misled by such political theatrics and will teach them a befitting lesson," he said.

Accusations Against BJP and Akali Dal

Mann alleged that the BJP always had an "anti-Punjab" mindset and repeatedly treated the state in a discriminatory manner, and tried to divide people in the name of religion. The chief minister slammed the Akali Dal over incidents of sacrilege of religious texts and the drug menace which he said took root under its regime. "The Akalis sought votes in the name of Gurbani but failed to uphold its sanctity. Despite repeatedly invoking the teachings of the Gurus, they presided over a period when incidents of 'beadbi' deeply hurt the sentiments of Punjabis," he said.

Traditional Parties Exploiting Punjab

Mann asserted that traditional parties have repeatedly "exploited" people by dividing them on communal lines. "These parties have no agenda beyond looting Punjab's resources and exploiting ordinary citizens. The people of Punjab are supreme, and they stand firmly with a government that is working sincerely for every section of society," he said.

Congress's Internal Strife

On Congress, Mann said every leader from the party wants to become the chief minister. "They have more chief ministerial aspirants than workers. Congress leaders continue to dream about returning to power, but the party is deeply divided and consumed by infighting. They have no vision for Punjab and their only objective is to gain power," he said.