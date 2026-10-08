Punjab CM Mann Alleges BJP Election Campaign Behind CBI Raids

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly criticised the recent CBI raids on his Officer-on-Special Duty, alleging that these actions are politically motivated and part of the BJP's pre-election strategy in non-BJP ruled states.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of using CBI raids on his OSD as an election campaign tactic.

The CBI registered a corruption case involving Mann's OSD and five others on Tuesday, following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mann cited examples of similar raids by central agencies on opposition leaders in West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh before elections.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government has no corruption money and will face any investigation, despite challenging the High Court's order in the Supreme Court.

The corruption case against OSD Rajbir Ghuman and others involves allegedly influencing the appointments of IAS and IPS officers in return for pecuniary advantage.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the CBI raids on his officer-on-special duty (OSD) and others in a corruption case, saying that this shows the saffron party's election campaign has begun in the poll-bound state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a corruption case involving an OSD to Mann and five others on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and raided several locations, including the chief minister's "camp office", officials said.

Earlier, the high court noted that the material submitted by the Enforcement Directorate prima facie indicated the officers' involvement in acts of corruption and directed a CBI probe.

Mann Alleges Political Motivation Behind Raids

While interacting with reporters after the launch of the Hunar Punjab portal here, Mann was asked a question on the CBI raids.

"The BJP has started its election campaign. This is their way," he said.

Mann alleged that whenever an election is due in a non-BJP-ruled state, the Central agencies start raid operations months ahead.

Citing examples, he said the Enforcement Directorate raided close associates of Mamata Banerjee a few months before the West Bengal elections.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were arrested in a "fake scam" ahead of elections in Delhi.

Similarly, Hemant Soren was raided ahead of Jharkhand elections. Raids were conducted on Congress leaders in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections in these states, Mann said.

Chief Minister Dismisses Corruption Claims

When pointed out that the CBI action followed high court directions, the chief minister said, "CBI has cases pending for 10-15 years. Do they ever take such quick action?"

He added, "They will find nothing here. There is no corruption money in our homes. People of Punjab know everything. They know with what purpose we entered politics."

Replying to another question, he said, "We are not going anywhere. When we get a summons from the CBI, we will face any investigation."

CBI Case Details And Supreme Court Challenge

On the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order, the CBI has registered a corruption case against OSD Rajbir Ghuman and five others -- namely Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, and R S Nagra -- for allegedly influencing the appointments of IAS and IPS officers in return for pecuniary advantage.

The agency raided eight locations linked to Ghuman and other accused persons.

On Monday, the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's direction on a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf.