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Investigation Underway After BJP Leader's Murder In Bhagalpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 11, 2026 17:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Bihar's Bhagalpur district are investigating the murder of local BJP leader Uma Bhushan Tanti, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants, with political enmity suspected as the primary motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Local BJP leader Uma Bhushan Tanti, 55, was fatally shot by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
  • The incident occurred near a hotel in Thatheri Tola as Tanti was returning home.
  • Police have formed four teams to investigate the murder, examining CCTV footage for clues.
  • Authorities suspect political enmity as the motive, with family members identifying potential suspects.
  • Bhagalpur BJP MLA Rohit Pandey has called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

A 55-year-old local BJP leader was allegedly shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near a hotel in Thatheri Tola area. Uma Bhushan Tanti alias Pappu Tanti, the BJP mandal president and a resident of Kutubganj, was returning home on his motorcycle when the unidentified assailants intercepted the vehicle and shot him, SP (City) Atulesh Jha told reporters here.

 

Police Launch Investigation Into BJP Leader's Murder

"He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Jha said. Four police teams have been formed to investigate the case from all angles, he said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene is also being examined, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of political enmity. Family members have named certain suspects as well," the SP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur BJP MLA Rohit Pandey, who visited the hospital, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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