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Bhadohi Court Sentences Man For Child Rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 21, 2026 22:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Bhadohi court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to 20 years in prison for the horrific abduction and rape of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, ensuring justice and support for the victim.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Bhadohi court sentenced Rajkamal alias Kariya to 20 years in prison for the abduction and rape of a nine-year-old Dalit girl.
  • The convict was also fined Rs 1.10 lakh, with the amount earmarked for the victim's medical treatment.
  • The heinous incident took place on the night of July 11, 2025, in a village under the Suryawa police station area.
  • The girl was abducted at 1 AM while sleeping with her grandparents and later found unconscious and critically injured.

A court in Bhadohi on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a nine-year-old Dalit girl, abandoning her by a riverbank, and then fleeing.

Court Delivers Strict Sentence

Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said Additional District Judge (POCSO) Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict, Rajkamal alias Kariya (35), and directed that the fine amount be used for the girl's medical treatment.

 

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the incident occurred on the night of July 11, 2025, in a village under the Suryawa police station area. The girl was abducted at 1 AM while sleeping with her grandparents.

He said the girl was found unconscious and covered in blood; after being taken to the Community Health Centre, she was admitted to the District Hospital in a critical condition.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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