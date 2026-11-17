A BSF jawan was detained by Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday after inadvertently crossing the international border in Meghalaya, sparking immediate efforts for his return through a flag meeting.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A BSF jawan was detained by Bangladesh's BGB on Tuesday across the international border in Meghalaya.

Officials stated the armed jawan inadvertently crossed into Bangladesh territory.

Social media videos show the Indian jawan being taken away by BGB troops and locals.

A flag meeting is currently being held to facilitate the BSF jawan's return.

Bangladesh's border guarding force BGB on Tuesday detained a Border Security Force jawan across the international border in Meghalaya, officials said.

They told PTI that the armed jawan crossed over to the other side inadvertently.

BSF Jawan Detained By BGB In Meghalaya

The incident took place in the Jowai area of Meghalaya opposite the Sylhet district of Bangladesh. The area is frequented by tourists from both sides, according to the officials.

The BSF officials have also taken cognisance of social media videos showing two Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops and some locals with the Indian jawan, who is holding a walkie-talkie set along with an INSAS rifle and a pump-action gun slung over his body.

The jawan is seen being taken away by the BGB troops on a local's bike.

Officials said a flag meeting is being held to bring the BSF jawan back.

The force guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh International Border (IB) on the country's eastern flank.