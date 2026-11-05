Beyond US Congress, Indian-Americans make their mark in state legislatures

Indian-Americans have achieved unprecedented success in the recent US midterm state legislative elections, securing pivotal roles and increasing their representation across various states.

IMAGE: Ranjeev Puri (left) is a frontrunner for Michigan House Speaker while Priya Sundareshan (middle) has been re-elected in Arizona and Jyot Singh (right) became the first Indian American and first Sikh American elected to the Georgia state legislature. Photograph: Courtesy X

Key Points Indian-Americans secured significant victories in state legislative races across the US midterm elections.

Ranjeev Puri is a frontrunner for Michigan House Speaker, potentially becoming the first Indian-American in that role.

Priya Sundareshan was re-elected in Arizona and introduced as the next Senate President after Democrats gained control.

Several other Indian-American candidates, including Krish Subrahmanian, Nabeela Syed, and Pooja Sethi, achieved notable wins in states like Minnesota, Illinois, and Texas.

Jyot Singh became the first Indian American and first Sikh American elected to the Georgia State Legislature.

It's not just the US Congress that will have a strong representation from Indian-Americans, as the community members have also made a mark in state legislative races in the midterm elections.

Key Victories Across States

Democrat Ranjeev Puri, House Minority Leader in Michigan, secured a decisive victory and is considered the frontrunner for the House Speaker.

If elected to the post, Puri will become the first Indian-American Speaker of the Michigan House.

Priya Sundareshan, the Senate minority leader in Arizona, was re-elected from the state Senate District 18.

Democrats seized control of the Arizona legislature for the first time in 60 years, and Sundareshan was introduced as the next Senate President at the victory rally in Phoenix.

Democrat Krish Subrahmanian won the Minnesota Senate seat, defeating his Republican rival Dustin DuFault.

Subrahmanian, a paediatrician, serves as chief medical officer for Hennepin Health and as a flight surgeon in the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Democrat Lisa Kaul won the New York State Senate District 39, wresting the seat from Republican Rob Rolison.

Democrat Nabeela Syed has scored a major victory, defeating Republican Darby Hills to flip a Republican-held seat in the Illinois state Senate.

Nabeela won Illinois Senate District 26 with 57 percent of the votes against Hills' 43 percent, according to election results reported by local media.

Historic Firsts And Re-elections

Jeremy Cooney, who was adopted from an orphanage in Kolkata and raised by a single mother in upstate New York, won the state Senate seat from District 56 for the fourth term.

Amar Mukunda, an engineer with a background of military service, won the Maryland State Senate election uncontested from District 39.

India-born Saba Haider won the Illinois State House race from House District 84, defeating Republican Brian Scopa.

Kesha Ram Hinsdale, born to a Jewish mother and Hindu father, won the state senate race from Vermont. Democrat Nikhil Goyal also won a state senate seat in Vermont.

Democrat Arvind Venkat was re-elected to the Pennsylvania state House, while Jyot Singh became the first Indian American and first Sikh American elected to the Georgia State Legislature.

North Carolina Senate Democratic Whip Jay Chaudhuri was re-elected from District 15 in the state.

Democrat Pooja Sethi won the election to the Texas House, District 47 and became the first Indian American to serve in the state legislature.

The Indian-American community is estimated to number over 5 million, making it the second-largest Asian-origin population in the United States.