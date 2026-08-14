'Between me and students': CJI slams Bar Council order against NALSAR graduates

The Supreme Court of India intervened to protect NALSAR University students' right to protest, challenging a controversial Bar Council of India circular on advocate enrolment.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court strongly criticised the BCI's circular regarding NALSAR University graduates.

The Court affirmed the fundamental right of students to protest, stating the BCI had no right to interfere.

A plea challenging the BCI circular led to the Supreme Court issuing notice and directing no punitive action against students or faculty.

The BCI initially banned enrolment of 2026 NALSAR graduates but reversed its decision after public outcry.

The modified BCI order acknowledged the innocence of the majority of students, allowing their enrolment.

The Supreme Court on Friday took a stern view of a Bar Council of India (BCI) circular directing all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 batch graduate of NALSAR University of Law as advocates, saying students have a right to protest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the BCI has nothing to do in the matter as it was a dialogue between him and the students.

"They (students) have a right to protest. Who can stop them," the CJI, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said.

"It's a dialogue between me and students. Who are they (BCI) to interfere," the CJI said.

Supreme Court Intervenes In BCI Circular

The observations came after a plea challenging the BCI circular was mentioned for urgent listing.

The bench issued notice to the BCI seeking its response on the plea and directed that no punitive action be taken against the students or faculty of the NALSAR at the instance of the BCI or any other state bar councils.

The counsel appearing for the BCI told the bench that the circular has been withdrawn.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

BCI's Reversal Amidst Social Media Uproar

On August 13, the BCI directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law as advocates until further orders, but reversed this order within hours after an uproar on social media.

In the first statement, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against CJI Kant's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.

The apex statutory body for lawyers said a final decision in the matter would be taken on August 19 after considering the material placed before it.

The BCI then modified its decision after the uproar on social media and allowed state bar councils to enrol 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law as advocates.

The new notification modified the earlier order, saying the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.