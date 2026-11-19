Prime Minister Narendra Modi creatively used the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) to illustrate India's remarkable transformation from a "fragile five" economy to the world's fastest-growing nation, highlighting significant advancements in various sectors over the last 12 years.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses the popular video game GTA to showcase India's development journey over the last 12 years. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) to showcase India's development journey over the last 12 years.

He compared India's status during GTA 5's launch (2013-14) to its current state with GTA 6's launch on Thursday, highlighting significant upgrades.

India transformed from a "fragile five" economy to the world's fastest-growing, with extreme poverty reduced to 2.6 per cent.

Key advancements include solar capacity rising from 2.82 GW to 175 GW, railway electrification from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent, and the emergence of 440 space startups.

Sanitation coverage reached 100 per cent, internet costs drastically fell, and India became a defence exporter to over 80 countries.

From a "fragile five" economy to the world's fastest-growing, from 2.82 GW of solar capacity to 175 GW, and from 20 per cent railway electrification to 99.6 per cent -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) to showcase India's development journey over the last 12 years.

PM Modi's GTA Analogy For India's Progress

In an apparent attempt to connect with the younger generation, Modi drew parallels between two versions of the popular game -- GTA 5, launched in 2013-14 when the previous UPA government was in power, and GTA 6, launched on Thursday under the Modi-led NDA dispensation -- to highlight changes in various development parameters.

"Between GTA 5 and 6, here is how India upgraded," he said in a social media post featuring illustrations of an aeroplane, train, rocket, solar station, mobile phone, road network and ship, among others.

Economic And Social Transformation

The prime minister said India was then described as part of the "fragile five", but is now the world's fastest-growing economy.

He also said that poverty, which stood at 27 per cent at the time, has declined, with extreme poverty now reduced to just 2.6 per cent.

Referring to the Swachh Bharat campaign and the construction of toilets, particularly for women, Modi said sanitation coverage had risen from 39 per cent to 100 per cent.

Infrastructure And Technology Leap

On the energy front, he said India's solar capacity, which stood at 2.82 GW then, has now reached 175 GW.

Highlighting the growth of the space sector, PM Modi said India now has 440 space startups, compared to "Sorry! no result found" in the earlier period.

Railway electrification, he said, has increased from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent, while the cost of 1 GB of 3G internet has fallen from Rs 308 to Rs 7.51.

The prime minister also said India, once a major importer of defence equipment, now exports arms and defence equipment to more than 80 countries.

On the security front, he said the number of Naxal-affected districts had also declined.

"Then, 182 districts (were) Naxal affected, now zero district," he said.