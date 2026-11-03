West Bengal Police Bust Massive Illegal Betel Nut Syndicate

West Bengal police have successfully dismantled a significant illegal betel nut syndicate in Alipurduar, seizing over 117 tonnes of produce and apprehending two individuals, underscoring the state's firm stance against illicit trade.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points West Bengal police busted a major illegal betel nut syndicate in Alipurduar district on Tuesday.

Over 1,17,200 kg of betel nut, with a significant portion of foreign origin, was seized from multiple storage facilities.

Two individuals, Bapon Saha and Sujan Barman, were apprehended on the spot.

Cases have been registered, and police are continuing raids to trace and arrest other associates.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against illicit trade and smuggling.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said police had busted a major illegal betel nut syndicate in Alipurduar district and seized 1,17,200 kg of the produce from multiple storage facilities.

Police Operation And Arrests

In a post on X, the chief minister said the operation was carried out by Falakata Police under Alipurduar District Police on the basis of credible intelligence. A significant portion of the seized consignment appears to be of foreign origin, he said.

Two persons, identified as Bapon Saha and Sujan Barman, were apprehended on the spot, Adhikari said.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the law and police will seek their remand, he said, adding that raids are continuing to trace and arrest the remaining associates linked to the network.

"Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to zero tolerance against all forms of illicit trade, smuggling and organised rackets across West Bengal," the chief minister said.

Commending the Alipurduar District Police for their vigilance, proactiveness and dedication to upholding law and order, Adhikari said, "No one involved in anti-social or unlawful activities will be spared."