BEST bus rams into truck in Mumbai; 8 injured

Eight persons, including six passengers, were injured when a BEST bus crashed into a stationary truck in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Friday morning, an official said.

The injured persons, including the bus driver and conductor, were rushed to a hospital, he said.

The accident, involving a wet-leased bus of the public transporter BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), took place in front of the Vanrai police station in the western suburb around 6.30 am, he said.

The vehicle was on its way to Sewree bus station from Dindoshi at the time, the police said.

A car suddenly came in front of the BEST bus from the service road, forcing the bus driver to swerve left. However, he lost control of the bus, which hit a stationary truck, the official said.

The bus driver, its conductor and six passengers suffered injuries. The injured passengers have been identified as Ashraf Sahid Husen (66), Sitaram Gaikwad (60), Bharti Mandavkar (56), Sudhakar Rewale (57), Pochiya Naresh Kanpochi (30), and Amit Yadav (35), he said.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged due to the impact, the official added.