BEST bus rams into 14 vehicles in Andheri, 8 injured

A BEST bus in Mumbai's Andheri area caused a major accident, ramming into 14 vehicles and injuring several people, highlighting concerns over the safety of wet lease bus operations.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A BEST bus collided with 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri, injuring 6-8 people.

The accident involved nine autorickshaws, four private cars, and a three-wheeler tempo.

The bus driver allegedly lost control while taking a turn on SV Road.

This is the second major accident this week involving a BEST bus operating under a wet lease model.

The driver and conductor have been taken for questioning by police.

A bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday afternoon, leaving six to eight persons injured, officials said.

Details Of The Andheri Bus Accident

This is the second major accident involving a BEST bus hired on wet lease model, in which the driver is provided and maintenance cost is borne by the private operator.

A BEST spokesperson said the accident occurred on the southbound carriageway of the arterial SV Road near Andheri subway around 4.15 pm when the bus, operating on Route 242 from Millat Nagar to Andheri Bus Station (West), was taking a right turn from Caesar Road.

The bus collided with nine autorickshaws, four private cars and a three-wheeler tempo after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The injured were rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital and some private hospitals, they said, adding the exact number and medical condition were yet to be ascertained.

The damaged vehicle was later towed to the civic undertaking's Andheri West bus station.

The bus driver, Sahil Suryakant Sawant (30), and conductor, Kiran Appa Chawan (35), both employed by the wet lease operator, were taken to DN Nagar police station for questioning, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 43-year-old person was injured and a few vehicles were damaged when an electric bus dashed them while reversing at Bhandup.