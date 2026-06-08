Speeding BEST Bus Collides With Multiple Vehicles In Dadar, Four Injured

A speeding BEST bus in Mumbai's Dadar area caused a multi-vehicle collision, injuring four people and disrupting traffic, highlighting urban road safety concerns.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A BEST bus in Mumbai's Dadar area was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, injuring four people.

The bus driver allegedly lost control near Plaza Cinema, hitting two cars, a cab, and two motorbikes.

Injured individuals, including two motorbike riders, the bus conductor, and another person, were admitted to Sion Hospital.

Police detained the bus driver, and emergency services managed the scene, causing temporary traffic diversions.

At least four persons were injured after a speeding bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST collided with two cars and several other vehicles in the Dadar area on Monday, officials said.

Dadar Bus Accident: Details And Aftermath

Traffic movement slowed in the area for some time following the incident, an official said.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am. As a result, the bus hit two cars, a cab and two motorbikes, he said.

Witnesses reported a loud crash and saw debris scattered on the road.

Two motorbike riders, the bus conductor and another person suffered injuries, and they were rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said.

The Shivaji Park police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation and manage traffic. The bus driver was detained, the police said.

Commuters in the area faced delays as lanes were cordoned off and traffic was diverted for some time.