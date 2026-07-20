One killed, 10 injured as BEST bus crashes into divider in Mumbai

A tragic BEST bus accident on Mumbai's Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd has led to one fatality and ten injuries, raising concerns about public transport safety after the driver reported brake failure.

IMAGE: This is the third significant BEST bus accident in Mumbai this month. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A BEST bus accident on the Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai's Mankhurd area resulted in one death and ten injuries.

The deceased was a 62-year-old pedestrian, Bhaskar Raosaheb Kagde, declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

The bus driver cited brake failure as the cause of the crash into a bridge parapet.

The injured include the bus driver, conductor, and eight passengers, admitted to Rajawadi and Shatabdi Hospitals.

This is the third significant BEST bus accident in Mumbai this month, following incidents on July 8 and July 10.

A 62-year-old man was killed and 10 other persons were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a roadside divider on the Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The bus belonged to a wet lease operator and was part of the fleet of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Details Of The Mankhurd Bus Crash

According to a BEST report, the accident occurred opposite Vishwakarma Hospital near Mankhurd Bridge at around 8.30 am. The bus was operating on the Kurla Bus Station (East)-Airoli route when, according to the driver, its brakes failed, causing it to crash into the bridge's parapet.

A pedestrian, Bhaskar Raosaheb Kagde, who was standing nearby, suffered injuries. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

The bus driver, Banvari Shriram Prasad Sharma (51), conductor Vaibhav Waghmare (41) and eight other passengers were injured, they said.

The driver and conductor were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, while the eight passengers were taken to Shatabdi Hospital.

Wet Lease Operations And Recent Accidents

The bus, which was part of the BEST fleet, belonged to wet lease operator Mateshwari, and both crew members were employees of the company, officials said.

This is the third major accident involving a BEST bus in the metropolis.

On July 10, a BEST bus rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving as many as eight persons injured, officials earlier said.

On July 8, a person was injured and a few vehicles were damaged when an electric BEST bus hit them in the city's Bhandup area.