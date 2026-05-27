Seven Women Arrested In Bengaluru Prostitution Racket

Seven women have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses, following raids by the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven women were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly running a prostitution racket.

The Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad conducted the raids.

The prostitution activities were allegedly carried out in rented houses.

Five women involved in prostitution activities were rescued during the raid.

The arrested women confessed to contacting men and inviting them to the rented houses for prostitution.

Seven women were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses in parts of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Police Raids Uncover Prostitution Ring

The arrests were made following raids conducted by the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad after it received credible information from informants on various dates, they said.

Police said prostitution activities were allegedly being carried out in rented houses in some parts of the city, where women were allegedly being forced into prostitution.

Women Rescued, Suspects Interrogated

During the raid, seven women accused of forcing other women into prostitution were taken into custody, and five women involved in prostitution activities were rescued, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the detained women reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they used to contact men seeking prostitution services over the phone, invite them to the rented houses, he said.

Investigation Ongoing

Cases have been registered against them at the Kamakshipalya police station, Vidyaranyapura police station, and Basaveshwaranagar police station in this regard, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.