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Bengaluru Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 19:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of her husband following a domestic dispute, highlighting the severe consequences of marital discord.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in Bengaluru.
  • The deceased, Rajasekhar (43), worked as a document verifier, and his wife, Malashree, is a homemaker.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate that Rajasekhar allegedly harassed Malashree after returning home drunk on Wednesday night.
  • During a quarrel on Wednesday night, Malashree allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are verifying claims that the accused is pregnant.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death following a domestic dispute at their residence in Lakshmipura here, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The deceased, identified as Rajasekhar (43), worked as a document verifier in the loan section of a private bank. His wife, Malashree, is a homemaker, and the couple had reportedly been married for five years, police said.

 

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple were on cordial terms during the day, but Rajasekhar allegedly harassed his wife after returning home drunk at night.

On Wednesday night, another quarrel is said to have broken out between the two, during which Malashree allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the chest in a fit of rage.

Rajasekhar sustained serious injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The Kempegowda Nagar police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Police arrested the accused, adding that she is reportedly pregnant, and this claim is being verified. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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