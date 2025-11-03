HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bengaluru woman arrested for killing pet dog in lift

Bengaluru woman arrested for killing pet dog in lift

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 19:39 IST

x

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a pet dog by banging it against the floor of an apartment lift in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: The domestic worker slams the pet dog to death inside the elevator. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident, which took place on November 1, was captured on CCTV installed inside the lift, they said.

In the footage, the woman -- identified as Pushpalatha -- is seen entering the lift with the pet dog. As the doors closed, she allegedly banged the animal against the floor, killing it on the spot, police said.

 

According to the complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman, she had hired Pushpalatha to take care of her four-year-old dog, Goofy, on a monthly salary of Rs 23,000 from September 11.

"On November 1, my dog died. When I asked Pushpalatha how the dog had died, she said she did not know. Later, upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that near the lift, she had lifted the dog and thrown it onto the ground, causing its death," the complainant alleged.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bagalur police station.

Pushpalatha was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shocking! Man throws dog off the roof, NGO offers reward to find him
Shocking! Man throws dog off the roof, NGO offers reward to find him
Delhi SHOCKER: Man caught on CCTV stabbing puppy
Delhi SHOCKER: Man caught on CCTV stabbing puppy
'Stray Dogs In Ghettos Is A Health Nightmare'
'Stray Dogs In Ghettos Is A Health Nightmare'
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
Treating stray dogs with cruelty not acceptable: HC
Treating stray dogs with cruelty not acceptable: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 2

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Spotted at the Airport in a Cool Casual Look1:05

Disha Patani Spotted at the Airport in a Cool Casual Look

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for talks on troops, DMZ border visit1:45

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for...

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its Own Polling Booth3:15

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO