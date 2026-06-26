Bengaluru triple murder: Techie's live-in partner held in Puducherry

According to the police, Shwetha allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who had been absconding.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shwetha was arrested earlier from Puducherry for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister.

Police suspect the motive behind the murders was the victims' disapproval of Shwetha's relationship with Kenneth.

The incident involved the stabbing deaths of Somasundar (52), Muthulaxmi (48), and Supriya (19) at their Seegehalli apartment.

A joint interrogation of both accused is expected to reveal the full sequence of events and the precise motive.

Days after a 25-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister at an apartment in Bengaluru, her live-in partner and co-accused was arrested on Friday in connection with the murders, the police said.

Kenneth was traced and detained in Puducherry, just days after Shwetha was arrested from the Union Territory.

According to the police, Shwetha allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who had been absconding.

The incident occurred on Monday night at an apartment in Seegehalli under the limits of K R Puram Police Station, where Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found stabbed to death, the police said.

Kenneth had apparently taken shelter in beach shacks in Puducherry to avoid detection. However, he was traced and arrested, a senior police officer said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the officer said Shwetha had reportedly been living with Kenneth for the past two months.

Investigators suspect that the victims were not in favour of their elder daughter's relationship with Kenneth, which could have led to tensions within the family.

According to the police, the victims had gone to the flat where Shwetha and Kenneth were staying on Monday evening.

Investigators suspect that an argument broke out, following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times.

A detailed joint interrogation of the two accused is expected to unravel the exact sequence of events leading to the incident and establish the precise motive behind the murders, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.